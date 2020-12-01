Twitter adds support prompt for users searching about eating disorders

Twitter

Twitter is adding a support prompt for people suspected of suffering with an eating disorder.

The social network will direct users to help from the UK charity Beat when they search the platform for content about eating disorders and associated information.

Around 1.25 million people in the UK suffer from an eating disorder and helping them get help fast improves their chance of recovery, the charity said.

“We know that people affected by eating disorders often find it difficult to know where to get help, especially when they first realise that they’re unwell, and we hope that this will encourage them to reach out as quickly as possible,” said Tom Quinn, Beat’s director of external affairs.

Prompt appears at the top of searches related to eating disorders (Twitter/PA)

“Some people affected by eating disorders find social media very beneficial in their recovery, for example when reaching out to positive recovery communities, but can be triggering for others.

“We would encourage anyone struggling to consider taking a step away and instead focusing on other positive sources of support like Beat.”

The prompt urges the person to call the charity or send a direct message if they or someone they know needs help.

Katy Minshall, head of public policy and philanthropy at Twitter UK, said: “Twitter is pleased to collaborate with Beat and launch this product feature dedicated to supporting those suffering from eating disorders.