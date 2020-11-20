Six in 10 people have banking app on their mobile – survey

Banking apps

Nearly six in 10 people have a mobile banking app on their phone, according to a survey, as the coronavirus pandemic has made physically accessing bank branches harder.

Some 59% of people across the UK said they have a mobile banking app.

This is a higher proportion than the 50% surveyed who said they have social media apps.

Among the over-65s, 44% said they have a mobile banking app while 27% have a social media app, the survey for Mastercard found.

More than half (58%) of over-65s who have used a banking app said it was easier than they thought it would be.

Three in 10 (30%) people surveyed said they are currently using banking apps more, as the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder to get to bank branches and shops.

Among over-65s, a fifth said they are using banking apps more than before the pandemic.

Kelly Devine, division president, UK & Ireland, Mastercard, said: “We’re seeing a marked acceleration in the use of online and digital banking services in the UK, across all generations including the oldest.”