Oppo previews rollable screen concept smartphone

The Oppo X 2021 concept rollable screen smartphone

Chinese phone maker Oppo has unveiled a new concept smartphone which includes a rollable screen as an alternative to foldable devices.

The screen, which expands outwards, can be adjusted between 6.7 and 7.4 inches as part of what Oppo calls a “more natural interactive experience”.

The device, named the Oppo X 2021, is an alternative to foldable smartphones, which have become popular in recent years as a way of getting larger screens onto smartphones without greatly increasing the size of the device.

The X 2021 concept can roll out to a screen size of up to 7.4-inches. (Oppo)

The likes of Samsung, Huawei and Motorola have all introduced foldable phones in different forms.

The device uses several Oppo proprietary technologies, including its Roll Motor powertrain and 2-in-1 Plate, which allow the phone screen to expand outwards.

Oppo says its concept offers a more natural solution because its “continuously variable” screen can be adjusted in size based on the user’s needs.

The #OPPOX2021 is the latest achievement from OPPO’s constant exploration into mobile phone form factors. It is built with a rollable OLED display measuring 6.7 inches which expands to 7.4 inches. #OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/T96DOQ8KZm — OPPO (@oppo) November 17, 2020

The concept design was unveiled at the firm’s Inno Day virtual event, where the Chinese firm also previewed a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses which are capable of recognising hand gestures and can be controlled using hand movements.

Levin Liu, Oppo vice president and head of the Oppo Research Institute said: “It’s important to build technical capabilities but it’s even more important to innovatively integrate them.