Black and Asian people ‘up to twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19’

A member of the public wearing a face mask

People of black and Asian ethnicities are up to twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19, compared to white individuals, a comprehensive analysis has found.

The data also suggests that the risk of being admitted to intensive care after catching coronavirus may be twice as high for Asians when compared to those from white ethnicities.

The analysis, published in the EClinical Medicine by The Lancet, is based on pooled data from more than 18 million people who had taken part in 50 studies in the UK and US.

The scientists said that their findings should be of “importance to policymakers going forward”.

However, they added that any decisions on whether those from Black and Asian backgrounds should be on the priority list for a Covid-19 vaccine will need to come from the Government and Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the Government on all aspects of vaccination.

Dr Manish Pareek, associate clinical professor in infectious diseases at the University of Leicester and a senior author on the paper, said: “We must remember that there are several high-risk populations – notwithstanding individuals who are elderly, who have underlying comorbidities (and) individuals in nursing homes.

“So the Government and JCVI will need to make important and difficult discussions and decisions about how to allocate what will undoubtedly be limited vaccine at the outset.

“I don’t think we’re necessarily suggesting that individuals of ethnic minorities should be a priority group necessarily, but I think what we’re saying is that there are several priority groups and the Government needs to make those difficult decisions.”

Those of Asian ethnicities are twice as likely to be admitted to intensive care (Peter Byrne/PA)

As part of the first ever meta-analysis of the effect of ethnicity on clinical outcomes in patients with Covid-19, the researchers looked at 50 studies published between 1 December 2019 and 31 August 2020 in peer-reviewed journals or as pre-prints waiting for peer-review.

The researchers found people of black ethnicity are twice as likely and Asians were 1.5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19, compared to white individuals.

The data also showed that those of Asian ethnicities may be twice as likely to be admitted to an intensive therapy unit (ITU), compared to those who were white.

They said “a higher degree of morbidities within these populations” could be one of many factors why Asians were at higher risk of severe Covid-19.

The team said it did not find any increased risk of ITU admissions for people from black and white ethnicities.

However, the researchers cautioned that all studies investigating ITU admission included in the meta-analysis had not yet been peer-reviewed.

Dr Jatinder Minhas, National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) academic clinical fellow at the University of Leicester, added: “In terms of (the risk of) death, it (the result) was very borderline.

“But there was some signal to suggest that Asian individuals are at higher risk of death as compared to white individuals… This wasn’t seen in those of black ethnicities.”

Dr Pareek added: “Our findings suggest that the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on Black and Asian communities is mainly attributable to increased risk of infection in these communities.