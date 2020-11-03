WhatsApp makes it easier to mass-delete GIFs and videos clogging up phone space

WhatsApp on a smartphone

WhatsApp is rolling out an update that will make it easier for users to mass delete GIFs, videos and images stored on their smartphone.

Multimedia files can take up a lot of a device’s storage space over time – and until now, clearing it from WhatsApp meant going through chats and selecting what to remove.

The Facebook-owned chat app is introducing a new storage management tool which aims to make it simpler to identify, review and bulk-delete content that may be filling a person’s phone.

We’ve made it easy to review, bulk delete items and free up space. This new storage management tool can be found in Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage. pic.twitter.com/eIMFZ1Oyzr — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 3, 2020

Easy clean-up suggestions will group together both large files and media that have been forwarded many times, as well as sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them.

A preview of media can also be seen before selecting one or multiple items to delete.