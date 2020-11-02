Apple confirms ‘special event’ for November 10

Apple

Apple has confirmed it will hold its third special in three months on November 10, when new versions of its Mac computers are expected to be announced.

The company sent out invitations with the tagline “one more thing”, a nod to the phrase popular with late co-founder Steve Jobs, who often used it before making surprise product announcements.

Apple’s latest event comes after the tech giant announced new Apple Watches and iPad devices in September and unveiled four versions of the iPhone 12 at another event in October.

Like those previous events, Apple will make its announcements virtually as it continues to abide by social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the event will see the firm announce its first Mac computers to feature Apple’s own ARM-powered chips, something chief executive Tim Cook called a “historic” moment for the computer line when it was first announced back in June.

Apple has promised the move will bring new levels of performance and power to its computer line-up.