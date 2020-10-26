Running gear firm Brooks uses ‘vision science’ to make runners easier to spot

Brooks' Run Visible clothing

Running apparel firm Brooks says it has created high-visibility clothing which can make runners visible to drivers from up to 500ft away.

The company says it has used vision science research to create high-contrast colours that have been placed in high-motion areas on clothing such as elbows, wrists and ankles to help vehicle drivers identify runners in low light.

These panels are designed to reflect the light from a car’s headlights directly back towards the driver, and Brooks says the returned light is the equivalent of 300 candles burning together at the same spot.

Called the Run Visible collection, it includes trainers as well as jackets, shorts, running tights and T-shirts.

Helen Spalton, Brooks’ apparel merchandising manager for EMEA, said: “We worked with scientists to learn how the human eye discerns people and objects in low and no-light conditions.

“Then we used that research to develop better gear, leveraging high-contrast, high-visibility colours and 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black Stretch Reflective material in critical motion zones.

“So our gear makes runners look like a human – not a supernova – and they are free to run, with or without the sun.”