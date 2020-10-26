Running gear firm Brooks uses ‘vision science’ to make runners easier to spot

Science & technologyPublished: Last Updated:

The company’s new Run Visible apparel collection uses visibility technology and colours to help runners stand out in the dark while exercising.

Brooks' Run Visible clothing
Brooks' Run Visible clothing

Running apparel firm Brooks says it has created high-visibility clothing which can make runners visible to drivers from up to 500ft away.

The company says it has used vision science research to create high-contrast colours that have been placed in high-motion areas on clothing such as elbows, wrists and ankles to help vehicle drivers identify runners in low light.

These panels are designed to reflect the light from a car’s headlights directly back towards the driver, and Brooks says the returned light is the equivalent of 300 candles burning together at the same spot.

Called the Run Visible collection, it includes trainers as well as jackets, shorts, running tights and T-shirts.

Helen Spalton, Brooks’ apparel merchandising manager for EMEA, said: “We worked with scientists to learn how the human eye discerns people and objects in low and no-light conditions.

“Then we used that research to develop better gear, leveraging high-contrast, high-visibility colours and 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black Stretch Reflective material in critical motion zones.

“So our gear makes runners look like a human – not a supernova – and they are free to run, with or without the sun.”

The firm said that on average, most runners exercise in low or no-light conditions several times a month, and that taking steps to stay safe and visible during the darker winter months was key to any run.

Science & technology

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News