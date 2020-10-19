Xiaomi unveils UK’s ‘most affordable’ 5G smartphone

Xiaomi's new Mi 10T Lite 5G smartphone

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has announced what it says is the “most affordable 5G smartphone” in the UK, ahead of the first 5G iPhone going on sale this week.

The new Xiaomi Mi 10T series of devices includes the Mi 10T Lite, which starts at £229.

Last week, Apple unveiled its first 5G-enabled iPhones, the cheapest of which is the iPhone 12 mini, which is priced at £699.

Xiaomi says the 10T Lite has a 6.67in Full HD+ display with a quad rear camera system and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera built into the screen of the device.

In contrast, the iPhone 12 mini comes with a 5.4in display and has a dual rear camera set-up with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Chinese company first launched in the UK in 2018 as a new challenger to the likes of Apple and Samsung and said it wanted to offer more choice to the public with its “honest pricing” policy.

The 10T Lite, which will go on sale on October 26, was announced alongside two other phones: The 10T and 10T Pro, and the Mi Watch.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said the new phone had the specifications to go “toe-to-toe” with many of the best phones currently available.

“Xiaomi knows how to pack flagship-level specs into budget handsets, and the addition of 5G makes the Mi 10T Lite excellent value for money,” he said.

“Its humble status is signalled by the use of plastic on its outer casing, but more expensive materials are used where they can make a difference, such as the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which gives excellent protection against drops.

“A 5G handset for less than £250 is incredible value, and shows how fifth-generation connectivity is no longer exclusive to premium smartphones costing more than £1,000.