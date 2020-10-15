EE launches Match Day Experience for sports fans unable to attend games

EE's new Match Day Experience tools

EE has unveiled a new set of viewing features for sports fans currently unable to attend matches, including new augmented reality graphics and 360-degree pitch-side viewing.

The Match Day Experience features will be made available to those on the operator’s new Full Works Plan for iPhone from October 16.

As part of the experience and within the BT Sport app, users will be able to watch matches with friends via a video chat split-screen feature, as well as pinch and zoom anywhere around the stadium using the 360-degree view tool.

A Match Day Live tool will enable users to access team line-ups, formations and in-game stats in augmented reality, with some features appearing inside a mini virtual stadium which uses the smartphone camera to overlay it on to the real world.

EE, which is owned by BT, said the new tools have also been created with Apple’s new iPhone 12 range in mind, which include high-speed 5G connectivity for the first time.

“We continually look for ways to offer customers new and innovative services, allowing them to make the most from their smartphone,” said BT consumer division chief executive Marc Allera.

“Our new Match Day Experience features will provide an amazing array of ways to enhance their sports viewing – over the UK’s number one network for 5G.

“They can now watch the action live with their mates thanks to integrated video chat, get closer to the game with the best ever 360-degree views, and view real-time stats and graphics projected on the pitch and around each player with Manager Mode.