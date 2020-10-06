Instagram brings back old app icons to celebrate 10th birthday

The Instagram logo reflected in sunglasses

Instagram has reintroduced its classic icons to mark the app’s 10th birthday.

The photo sharing app first launched on iOS on October 6, 2010, growing into a social networking giant over the course of its 10-year history.

To celebrate the occasion, developers have hidden an Easter egg within the app that allows users to change the app’s home screen icon to one of Instagram’s old logos.

This includes Instagram’s original Polaroid-style camera icon, as well as some alternate colours.

Here’s a vid of the secret! ?? pic.twitter.com/ZlRIWWa0s7 — Patrick Kosmowski (@kosmowskipat) October 6, 2020

Users can find the app icons by going to the settings area within the app and swiping down to reveal the hidden option above.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri also wrote a blog post teasing “major changes” over the coming months.

“To keep pace with what’s next, we have to adapt, too,” he said.

“Instagram’s home was designed at a different moment.

“Over the coming months, you’ll see some major changes from us, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging.

“We’ll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products.