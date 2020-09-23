Samsung announces new affordable Galaxy S20 FE smartphone

Samsung has unveiled a new affordable version of its flagship smartphone, known as the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE).

The S20 FE includes a number of features found on the premium device that was first released earlier this year, such as 5G connectivity and high-powered cameras.

Samsung said prices will start at £599, several hundred pounds less than the original S20.

The new device will also include a large battery, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and triple rear-camera system traditionally seen on Samsung’s flagship phones.

The S20 FE will come in a range of new colours (Samsung/PA)

The technology giant’s corporate vice president for UK and Ireland, Conor Pierce, said the aim of the new device was to bring more of its key technologies to a wider audience.

“We are constantly speaking to our customers and know there is demand for a smartphone that takes stunning photos and can perform all day, at a competitive price point,” he said.

“Galaxy S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family, designed to bring flagship features to a wider audience.

“Equipped with 5G, we have future-proofed the device so our customers can enjoy the incredible innovation we know this technology will bring to our everyday lives.”

The device follows a number of other high-profile launches by the South Korean firm, which announced its Galaxy Note 20 phablet in August and then a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, last month.

The S20 FE will be released in the UK on October 2, with the 4G version costing £599 and the 5G variant priced at £699, Samsung confirmed.