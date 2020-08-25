Zoom apologises for disruption after fixing service outage

Zoom’s chief executive has apologised after a service outage left millions of people unable to use the video platform.

The video conferencing app reported issues with its Meetings and Webinars on Monday afternoon, calling the problem a “partial outage”.

The app has now released a fix for the problem and said service has been restored for all users, with the firm’s service status website reporting “all systems operational”.

“Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day,” Zoom said in a message posted to its official Twitter account.

The app’s founder and chief executive, Eric Yuan, also apologised for the incident and said the company would do its best to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

“Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers. We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running,” he said in a tweet.

“I’m personally very sorry & we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Zoom has not commented on what caused the outage.

The video platform has seen its user numbers increase exponentially this year as millions of people began using the app in order to work and study as well as stay in touch with loved ones during the coronavirus lockdown.

The company was forced to carry out a major overhaul of its security and privacy features in the wake of its new-found popularity after a number of security flaws were highlighted.

Mr Yuan has previously admitted that the platform initially struggled to deal with the large spike in user numbers – which rose from around 10 million at the start of the year to more than 200 million by March – but has since overseen the rollout of a number of new security tools.

At the time, Mr Yuan said the company had “fallen short” of its own expectations and was “deeply sorry” for the security issues.