Boom! Could Branson take us to New York in two hours?

Or, under Sir Richard Branson's latest venture, it might soon be possible to fly to Perth in five hours – only that is not the Gateway to the Highlands, but Perth in Western Australia. Yes, it could soon be quicker to travel to the other side of the world than the northern end of this island.

Sir Richard's Virgin Galactic has teamed up with Rolls-Royce to develop a plane capable of travelling at three times the speed of sound, meaning it would not only be possible to circumnavigate the globe in a day, but it would also be quicker to take a flight to New York than a train to York.

It looked like the age of supersonic travel had ended when Concorde was retired 17 years ago, but if Virgin's latest plans come to fruition it could be back with a boom.

While the concept is still in the early stages, detailed plans have been drawn up for a new plane which, with a top speed of 2,300mph would make even Concorde seem decidedly pedestrian. On the other hand, the plane would have space for a maximum of 19 passengers, so it would certainly be an exclusive affair.

Supersonic passenger flights stopped when Concorde retired in October 2003 and no one has so far plugged the gap for ultra-fast air travel.

Virgin's Californian-based arm says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rolls-Royce "to collaborate in designing and developing engine propulsion technology for high speed commercial aircraft", and has also worked with NASA on the concept.

While the work will be carried out in the US, the project will be a much-needed boost to the Derby-based aerospace giant which last month reported a £3 billion loss as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and is in the process of making 9,000 redundancies.

Virgin says the Mach-3 jet will target existing long-distance commercial routes, taking off and landing normally at existing airports.

Advertising

The next phase will look at things such as which materials to use, how to reduce noise and emissions, and how to keep the jet cool as it flies supersonically.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which regulates the US aviation industry, has agreed to help work on a certification framework for the plane.

Virgin Galactic, better known for its 'space tourism' business, is also in collaboration with US start-up Boom to develop a separate 45-seater supersonic airliner, although its maximum speed would be about 1,700mph, well below this latest craft. A one-third size scale model is due to be developed this year, with test flights due to begin next year.

George Whitesides, chief space officer at Virgin Galactic, says the 2,300mph aircraft will break new ground in passenger air travel.

Advertising

“We are excited to unveil this initial design concept of a high speed aircraft, which we envision as blending safe and reliable commercial travel with an unrivalled customer experience," he says.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the innovative team at Rolls-Royce as we strive to develop sustainable, cutting-edge propulsion systems for the aircraft, and we are pleased to be working with the FAA to ensure our designs can make a practical impact from the start. We have made great progress so far, and we look forward to opening up a new frontier in high speed travel.”

Tom Bell, chairman of Rolls-Royce's North American division, says the company has a rich aviation pedigree, having produced the engines for Concorde.

“Rolls-Royce brings a unique history in high speed propulsion, going back to the Concorde, and offers world-class technical capabilities to develop and field the advanced propulsion systems needed to power commercially available high-mach travel.”

While all this sounds just the sort of thing that will give Greta Thunberg a touch of the vapours, Virgin actually claims the project will lead the way in green aviation.

"The aircraft design also aims to help lead the way toward use of state-of-the-art sustainable aviation fuel," says a spokesman for the company.

"Baselining sustainable technologies and techniques into the aircraft design early on is expected to also act as a catalyst to adoption in the rest of the aviation community."

So far, there have been only two supersonic passenger aircraft: the Soviet Tupolev T-44, which made its first flight on New Year's Eve, 1968, and the Anglo-French Concorde, which made its maiden just over three months later.

While the Russians were able to claim victory the Cold War race for supersonic flight, the kudos was shortlived. The T-44 had a troubled life, with persistent reliability problems leading to the Soviet government taking the embarrassing step of asking for British assistance in 1978.

US test pilot Chuck Yeager became the first person in history to break the sound barrier when he flew the Bell XS-1 rocket-powered fighter plane Glamorous Glennis at Mach 1.05 (806mph) on October 14, 1947, at a height of 45,000ft. Yeager had broken two ribs after falling off a horse two days before the flight, but made a secret visit to a civilian doctor so as not to jeopardise the attempt.

But while the Americans led the way in supersonic military aviation, they decided to sit out the race for supersonic commercial travel. US giant Boeing instead concentrated on its super-size 747, which did not make air travel faster, but did make it considerably cheaper and opened up a whole new market in commercial flight.

The idea of supersonic commercial air travel was first mooted in the early 1950s by Arnold Hall of the Royal Aircraft Establishment, and a committee to further the project held its first meeting in 1954. Early studies showed little promise – it was thought that huge wings and engines would be needed to generate the lift required, and the plan was put on the back burner. But shortly after, the breakthrough came following studies by German-born aerodynamicists Johanna Weber and Dietrich Küchemann who found that the distinctive slim delta-shaped wings would provide sufficient lift.

In 1959, a study contract was awarded to Hawker Siddeley and Bristol Aeroplane Company for preliminary designs. At the same time, the French government was working on a similar project – it later emerged the British plans had been leaked to the French – and in 1962 it was agreed that the two countries would collaborate as a joint venture.

According to US journalist John Steele Gordon, France was always the UK's second-choice partner. Mr Steele Gordon says the British Government initially approached the US, but the Americans were unwilling to be junior partners to the UK which was well ahead in research at this stage.

"Unwilling to play second fiddle to the British, it decided to leapfrog ahead of what the British had in mind and develop a second-generation SST that would be able to travel at Mach 3," he says.

"The idea was to concede the first supersonic transport sales to the British and then seize back the market with a much more capable plane.

"For the interim, Boeing began work on the 747, the first jumbo jet. The British, rebuffed by the United States, sealed a deal with France in November 1962 to share research, design, and production costs."

By this time, the Soviet Government had also begun working on its own rival plane. The concept of the Tu-144 was first announced in the January 1962 issue of the magazine Technology of Air Transport. The air ministry started development work in July 1963, 10 days after the design was approved by the Council of Ministers. The plan called for five flying prototypes to be built in four years, with the first aircraft to be ready in 1966.

Work continued at breakneck speed, and the Tu-144 made its maiden flight on December 31, 1968. While the Tu-144 and Concorde shared an outwardly similar appearance, they were quite different in design. The Russian plane was both bigger and faster than Concorde, with a maximum speed of 1,429mph compared to Concorde's 1,354mph.

However Concorde was more technically advanced, using an electronic engine control package from Lucas, which Tupolev was not permitted to purchase as it could also be used on military aircraft.

And while the Russian jet might have had the more impressive on-paper statistics, the Anglo-French consortium could genuinely say it produced the only supersonic airliner that actually worked properly.

The Tu-144's high speed came at the expense of prodigious fuel consumption meaning it could only travel for short distances. The Soviet Government had so little confidence in its reliability, that it only published details of its first successful flight after the event. When the production version, Tu-144S entered service in 1975, it suffered more than 226 failures in 102 flights, 80 of them actually taking place in flight.

Meanwhile, the US plans to develop a 'Concorde killer' never got, well, off the ground. The Boeing 2707 promised to not only outperform both the Anglo-French and Russian designs, with a top speed of 1,800mph, it claimed it would also be able to carry 300 passengers, three times as many as the famously cramped Concorde. But its advanced 'swing-wing' design was simply too clever for its own good, and the plans were eventually abandoned.

Concorde, it has to be said, was not a commercial success, either, taking British Airways six years to finally turn a profit, with the huge development costs never recovered. Concorde's other trouble was that the supersonic 'boom' generated on take off had a habit of shattering windows below its flight path – something considered particularly anti-social in New York, where the great and the good were still smarting at the British and the French stealing a march on them. This placed severe limits on the flights Concorde could be used for.

With the Russian plane proving to be unreliable, the Anglo-French one a technological masterpiece but a commercial failure, and the American one nothing more than a pipe dream, it takes a brave man who believes he can make it fourth time lucky.

Sir Richard Branson thinks he is that man. Where he is a visionary or simply foolhardy remains to be seen. But almost 60 years after the Americans rebuffed Britain's offer to enter a new era in high-speed travel, the two countries are now finally working together to take it to the next level.