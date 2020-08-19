Zoom getting integration on Facebook, Amazon and Google smart displays

The Zoom video calling app will soon be available on smart home displays including Facebook’s Portal and the Amazon Echo Show, it has been announced.

The app will launch publicly on Portal in September before coming to the Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.

The integration will allow Zoom users to launch video calls using voice commands and – on the Amazon and Google devices – without needing to know their meeting ID and passcode, as long as the meeting is saved in their calendar which is linked to their AI assistant.

The video conferencing app has seen its popularity increase massively in 2020, as millions of people turned to the platform to enable home working or studying during the coronavirus lockdown.

Zoom calls will be accessible on smart displays including the Amazon Echo Show (Zoom)

“We’re excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices,” Zoom chief product officer Oded Gal said.

“It’s more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally.”

Zoom said recent research from Gartner, which had shown nearly half of people surveyed (47%) wanted to continue working remotely post-Covid-19 lockdown, had informed their decision to make the video app more widely available.