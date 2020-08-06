Sony’s new, smarter noise-cancelling headphones can recognise the wearer’s voice

Sony has unveiled the new version of its popular 1000X series wireless headphones, which now include the ability to recognise the wearer’s voice.

Sony says the new system enables users to conduct a conversation without removing the headphones.

The WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones include a feature called Speak-to-Chat, which automatically stop any audio playing and let in ambient sound when it hears the wearer speak.

The Japanese tech giant said the fourth-generation headphones now also support wearing detection, meaning sensors inside the earcups know when the user has removed them and automatically pauses the music.

Elsewhere, the latest version of the headphones also supports 360 Reality Audio, via compatible music streaming services such as Tidal, which playback sound as though it is coming from all around the listener.

The headphones can also be used with both the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and include the ability to be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

The high-end headphones, which will cost £350 when they go on sale later this summer, have been a critical success and won several awards since first being introduced four years ago.

Wireless headphones have become increasingly popular in recent years as technology manufacturers have steadily moved away from wired products, led by the removal of the headphone cable jack on many major smartphones.