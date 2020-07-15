Scientific excellence centre to create 60 new jobs in Highlands

A medical company is to create up to 60 new jobs as it expands its centre in the Highlands.

ODx is expanding its scientific excellence facility to support the development of a device that helps detect the ability of urinary tract infections (UTIs) to resist antibiotics.

The new roles, based in Inverness, will include assembly technicians, lab, office and clinical staff – tripling its current workforce.

Minister for innovation Ivan McKee said: “Scotland is recognised globally for its groundbreaking work in the life sciences sector and our existing investors play a huge role in this so it’s wonderful to see one of them expanding in this hugely exciting sector.

“This announcement is also welcome news for the local economy.

“As we plan our strategic economic recovery from Covid-19, now is the time to reimagine the Scotland around us and to begin building a greener, fairer and more equal society and economy focused on well-being.”

The technology, currently going through clinical studies, will aid patients by getting faster diagnosis and treatment.

It is also hoped to also save NHS costs on hospital admissions, lab time and reducing antibiotic prescriptions.

ODx can provide answers for treatment options within an hour, instead of the current time of two to three days.

The company, which currently employs 30 people, established the medical testing business on Inverness Campus in August 2019 with £1.75 million investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Giles Hamilton, chief executive of ODx, said: “We are delighted to start our next phase of recruitment in Scotland.

“We’re committed to supporting the NHS and communities in the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

“Our local partnerships, support from HIE and the commitment to medical technology from the Scottish Government were big factors in ODx deciding to place these jobs in Inverness rather than overseas.

“We hope the creation of these positions will also help bolster the local economy as we all tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”