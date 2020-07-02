New Twitter tool will offer support to survivors of domestic abuse

A new campaign to help survivors of domestic abuse has launched on Twitter, with the site offering people who run searches on the issue information about support services.

The social media platform has worked with charity Women’s Aid to create a prompt which will appear at the top of search results on Twitter related to the subject.

The prompt will provide details of Women’s Aid digital support services, which include a live chat feature where victims can speak to a support worker, as well as an email service, the charity’s Survivor’s Handbook and a forum where victims can support each other safely.

Twitter said the new prompt was a part of its existing #ThereIsHelp initiative, which offers resources to vulnerable people and encourages them to reach out for the support they need.

Katy Minshall, head of public policy and philanthropy at Twitter UK, said: “Twitter is pleased to collaborate with Women’s Aid and launch this product feature dedicated to supporting those experiencing domestic abuse.

“Our top priority is ensuring people feel safe on our service. With the #ThereIsHelp prompt, we want people who are vulnerable, or know of others that are, to reach out for support with Women’s Aid.”

The announcement comes as the charity warns that cases of domestic abuse have increased during lockdown, according to its own research.

Teresa Parker, head of media relations and communications at Women’s Aid said: “Women’s Aid is proud to team up with Twitter to create a tool that makes it easy to find our life-saving services.

“We hope that it means more women are able to see that help and support is out there if they are experiencing abuse, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over two-thirds of survivors responding to a Women’s Aid survey in April 2020 told us that domestic abuse is escalating under lockdown and 72 per cent said that their abuser has more control over their life since Covid-19.

“We have seen a surge of women accessing our Live Chat service, and the Survivors’ Forum – our online peer-to-peer community – has never been busier.

“We want women to know that help is out there, and that they are not alone. This new tool will help us reach women beyond our networks who may not know what support is available.”