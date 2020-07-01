Three creates augmented reality launch for new Chelsea kit

Mobile network Three is offering Chelsea fans the chance to try on the club’s new home shirt before its release using augmented reality.

The network provider is the London club’s new main shirt sponsor and has marked the unveiling of the club’s latest home kit by allowing fans to virtually try it on before its general release.

Fans who send the phrase ‘virtual kit’ to +447476561433 on WhatsApp enter an automated process where artificial intelligence will digitally place the new shirt onto a picture the user submits of themselves.

The process also sees those taking part given instructions on how to best pose for the photo by former Chelsea player Joe Cole, as well as other tips from current players Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

The scheme is part of boosting connectivity between the club and fans around the launch, Three said, with lockdown measures still in place and football being played behind closed doors.

Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer at Three, said: “Today marks day one of our partnership with Chelsea and we wanted to make sure we started it off with fans at the heart of it.

“Our ambition is to make the game more accessible, inclusive and connected, starting with the launch of the new kit.

“This idea was borne out of the fact that today’s world looks very different to that of previous years, we know how important getting that new kit is to fans, so we wanted to allow everyone the chance to try it on for the game tonight.

“We therefore hope that all Chelsea supporters will enjoy sharing and following Chelsea in their new AR shirt until they can get their hands on the real thing.”

A number of famous Chelsea fans including JLS singer Marvin Humes, TV presenter Tim Lovejoy and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing have tried out the technology as part of the launch.

Guy Laurence, Chelsea FC chief executive, said: “We welcome Three to the Chelsea team wholeheartedly.

“Already from day one they are providing new ways to engage and connect our fan base, and we know Three is keen to connect us all more than ever before.

“We look forward to what this new era brings for us as a club and the teams are looking forward to wearing the Three logo on their chests with pride, starting with our game tonight.”