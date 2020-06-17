Fortnite floods its island for new season update

Fortnite has transformed its famous in-game map as part of the battle royale game’s latest update.

To mark the launch of Chapter 2 – Season 3, the popular shooting game has covered its island setting with water and introduced a range of new characters and transport modes.

The latest updates has added sharks – which as well as dangerous to players can also be latched onto and used to travel around the map – while DC superhero Aquaman has also been added to the game, as has the ability to drive cars for the first time.

Developer Epic Games, discussing the changes to the map on its website, suggested the new flooded layout is not permanent, and new locations and modes of transport could be unveiled at the same time.

“As time goes on and water recedes, even more locations will be uncovered. And as the roadways become more open, you’ll discover new ways to get around,” Epic said.

Earlier this week, an in-game live event sparking the changes seen in this update was watched by more than 20 million people, both from inside Fortnite and on live streams on YouTube and Twitch.

Fortnite has a tradition of hosting large-scale in-game events – often to mark new seasons.

It has previously hosted a rocket launch, giant robot and monster fight, and had a black hole which swallowed the entire island, while rapper Travis Scott has also held a concert inside the game.