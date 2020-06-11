10,000 jobs planned to roll out full fibre infrastructure across UK

Plans have been unveiled to create 10,000 jobs to deliver full fibre infrastructure to more than 100 towns and cities.

CityFibre, the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform, announced a three-year recruitment and training programme to help upgrade the UK’s digital infrastructure to full fibre.

The firm said it will target specific groups, including those who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and more women and individuals from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, both of which are under-represented in the construction industry.

Recruitment campaigns will begin later this month, and wherever possible, workers will be taken on from the town or city where the upgrade work will take place.

Steve Holliday, chairman at CityFibre, said: “We’re delighted to launch our training and recruitment programme creating up to 10,000 jobs in such a critical and vibrant sector.

“The programme will reach deep into our society to include some of those most in need of opportunity.

“Ultimately, it will ensure the skilled workforce is in place to get the job done and at the same time provide upskilling and well-paid jobs across more than 100 towns and cities.

“In the wake of coronavirus, delivering the Government’s target of full fibre nationwide by 2025 could not be more important.

“Of all the infrastructure projects and industrial policies under consideration, full fibre will have the biggest impact in the shortest time, and for the least public money.

“It will help ensure that the UK not only recovers economically, but that it swiftly transitions to a greener, smarter and fairer economy in which to thrive.”

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Our £5 billion commitment to bring faster, gigabit-speed internet to the whole country is key to ensuring everyone is better connected, creating jobs and powering the UK’s economic recovery from coronavirus.

“We’re working closely with firms like CityFibre and I warmly welcome their commitment to building a highly-skilled and diverse telecoms workforce which will boost growth right across the UK.”