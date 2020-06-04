Further research into heartburn drug as potential Covid-19 therapy sought

A widely available heartburn drug may be useful in treating mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, scientists believe.

The research is based on a small sample of 10 people who were taking famotidine, sold under the brand name Pepcid AC in the UK, during their illness.

Respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath were found to improve among those taking around 80mg of famotidine taken three times a day, which was the most frequently used dose.

Participants began taking the medicine when they became ill with Covid-19 (Steve Parsons/PA)

But scientists at US healthcare provider Northwell Health, cautioned that their research only suggested “but does not establish a benefit from famotidine treatment in outpatients with Covid-19”.

Based on their findings, published in the journal Gut, they are calling for further research on the effects of the indigestion drug on Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, a clinical trial testing the effects of famotidine in combination with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is already under way at hospitals in New York.

Famotidine is an over-the-counter medicine belonging to a class of drugs known as histamine-2 receptor antagonists, which helps ease the symptoms of indigestion by reducing the amount of stomach acid produced.

The participants, which included six men and four women aged between 23 and 71, began taking the medicine when they became ill with Covid-19.

Some of them had pre-existing health conditions such as high blood pressure and obesity which are associated with the severity of the disease, the researchers said.

All 10 patients reported that respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath improved within 24 to 48 hours of starting famotidine.

But systemic symptoms, such as fatigue, did not improve as quickly, the researchers said.

Three of the patients experienced temporary forgetfulness, a known side-effect associated with taking the drug, but the researchers believe their findings may have been affected by “the placebo effect” as the number of case study participants was small.

The team, which also included scientists from the Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory in New York, suggests the findings warrant further research to test the effectiveness of the drug in treating the disease.

The researchers wrote: “Our findings support the rigorous evaluation of famotidine as a potential therapy and of the use of symptom tracking for non-hospitalised patients with Covid-19.”