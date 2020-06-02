Facebook launches Manage Activity tool for users to delete old posts in bulk

Facebook users can now archive or delete posts they do not want others to see thanks to a new tool on the social network.

Using the Manage Activity tool, users can select old posts in bulk and choose whether to store them in an archive or send them to the trash section, where they will be deleted after 30 days.

Facebook said the feature was designed to allow users to “more accurately reflect who you are today”, adding that people’s jobs, relationships and other circumstances can change over time.

The feature includes filters which allow users to find specific posts based on other people in them or a specific date range.

“The archive feature is for content you no longer want others to see on Facebook, but that you still want to keep for yourself,” Facebook said.

“For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook.

“Manage Activity also allows you to move posts you no longer want to the trash.

“Posts sent to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless you choose to manually delete or restore them before then. This gives you some wiggle room in case you change your mind about deleting old posts.”

The company confirmed the feature will launch on the mobile version of the platform, before being made available on desktop in the future.