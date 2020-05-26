Sony unveils new camera aimed at wannabe YouTube stars

Sony has announced a new type of camera aimed specifically at vloggers in response to the increasing popularity of content creators on social media.

The technology giant, which is known for its high-end digital cameras, said the new ZV-1 was an entirely new type of device for the company.

It has been designed to combine high-quality camera features with simple settings for quick and easy use, the firm said.

Among the new camera’s key features is smart autofocus, which Sony says is able to automatically and quickly focus on the subject or an object they hold up to the camera, as well as a flip-out touchscreen so users can record and see what is being captured at the same time.

It also includes a covered external microphone for capturing voice narration while blocking out wind and other background noise.

The new device will go on sale in Europe in June, costing around £700.

Yann Salmon Legagneur, director of product marketing for digital imaging at Sony Europe said: “Sony’s new ZV-1 was purpose-built to meet the needs and demands of today’s video creators.

“This camera is the result of direct feedback from our extended community who do not want to compromise with hybrid products, so we have designed this new model for those who put content creation first.

“It features an innovative design and introduces many new technologies, settings and modes that allow creators to make content in ways they have never been able to before. The ZV-1 aims to let the subject shine in any environment. Every single feature is optimised for any type of creator’s daily vlogging.”

Vloggers, influencers and content creators have become increasingly prominent in recent years, with some of the highest-profile creators earning millions of pounds through their content.

According to figures from October last year, YouTube star and lifestyle vlogger Zoe Sugg – better known as Zoella – has an estimated overall wealth of £4.7 million, crowning her the wealthiest female social media star aged 30 or under in the UK.

In second place on that list was food blogger Ella Mills, known as Deliciously Ella, with an estimated wealth of £2.5 million, above YouTube vlogger Tanya Burr, who was in third place with an estimated £1.6 million to her name.