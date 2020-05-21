Surge in paid users on Facebook’s business platform amid home-working boom

Facebook’s business-focused platform has gained two million paid users in little over six months, the social network has revealed.

Workplace from Facebook, the tech giant’s communication offering for companies and employees, has more than five million paid users, up from three million in October last year.

The firm is introducing a number of new features, as businesses turn to home working during the coronavirus lockdown and look to continue remote working in the future.

Facebook recently introduced Messenger Rooms to its main social network platform, allowing up to 50 people to participate in video chat with no time limit (Facebook/PA)

Workplace Rooms is a collaborative video chat tool to take on the likes of Zoom, and its Workplace Live Video presenting feature is receiving a number of improvements to provide better production value, control and interactivity.

Meanwhile, Oculus for Business is available to all those who wish to use virtual reality for productivity and collaboration in the workplace.

Workplace from Facebook – which is largely run from London – launched in October 2016 and started charging customers a year later.