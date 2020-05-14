Schizophrenia drug ‘could help treat brain and spinal cord injury patients’

A drug commonly used to treat schizophrenia could also help millions of people worldwide with brain and spinal cord injuries, scientists have said.

Researchers have found anti-psychotic medicine, trifluoperazine (TFP), can “dramatically reduce” swelling caused by excess accumulation of fluid resulting from traumatic injuries to the central nervous system (CNS).

Tests on mice have shown TFP to alter the mechanism of tiny “pores” in cells known as aquaporins, which facilitates transport of water between cells.

The drug works by making aquaporins less permeable to water, reducing the harmful effects of swelling.

Injured rodents given a single dose of the drug were found to recover within two weeks, compared to untreated animals that continued to show motor and sensory impairment six weeks after injury.

The findings, published in the journal Cell, raise hopes for patients with CNS injuries where treatment options are limited.

Professor Roslyn Bill, of the Biosciences Research Group at Aston University, said: “Every year, millions of people of all ages suffer brain and spinal injuries, whether from falls, accidents, road traffic collisions, sports injuries or stroke.

Advertising

“To date, their treatment options have been very limited and, in many cases, very risky.

“This discovery, based on a new understanding of how our cells work at the molecular level, gives injury victims and their doctors hope.

“By using a drug already licensed for human use, we have shown how it is possible to stop the swelling and pressure build-up in the CNS that is responsible for long-term harm.”

Around 60 million people worldwide sustain a traumatic brain or spinal cord injury each year and a further 15 million people suffer a stroke, according to the World Health Organisation.

Advertising

These injuries can be fatal or lead to long-term disability, psychiatric disorders, substance abuse or self-harm, the researchers said.

While CNS injuries affect all age groups, older people are more at risk from strokes or falls.

Michael Schumacher suffered severe brain injury following a skiing accident in 2013 (David Davies/PA)

Among younger people, main causes include road traffic accidents and sports injuries.

A high-profile example includes retired Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher who developed swelling on his brain following a skiing accident in 2013.

He underwent complex surgery and spent six months in a medically induced coma, and continues to receive medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Since TFP is already licensed for use in the UK and the US, the team believes it could be repurposed for treating brain and spinal cord injuries but add further studies are needed to understand more about how the drug works.

While long-term TFP use is associated with adverse side effects, the researchers said a single dose could have a significant long-lasting impact for patients.

Prof Bill said: “While further research will help us to refine our understanding, the exciting thing is that doctors could soon have an effective, non-invasive way of helping brain and spinal cord injury patients at their disposal.”