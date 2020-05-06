Microsoft reveals new Surface devices set for release later this month

A range of new Surface devices have been unveiled by Microsoft despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The tech giant has taken the wrappers off the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, and Surface Earbuds, at a period when time spent on Windows devices has increased by 35% since the beginning of February.

It said the move was part of a goal to “design a Surface for every person, every work style and every location, scaling from the most portable to the most performant”.

Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 (Microsoft/PA)

The Surface Go, Microsoft’s most portable PC, enters its second generation with an increase in its display size to 10.5 inches, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life and 64% faster performance.

The Surface Book 3, the company’s most powerful laptop, now provides up to 50% more performance than its predecessor and a battery capable of 17.5 hours usage.

In terms of accessories, the Surface Headphones 2 are said to be more comfortable thanks to an updated ear cup design that can rotate 180 degrees, as well as 13 levels of ambient noise control and up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Surface Earbuds, which were first revealed in October last year, will also be released later this month, though there was no news on the Surface Duo, Microsoft’s surprise return to smartphones, expected to become available at the end of the year.

“We hope these new products will not only help people be more productive from wherever they are currently working and learning, but also help people find moments of focus and relaxation,” the firm said.

“With our most complete Surface portfolio ever, we have devices and accessories to meet a broad set of needs.”