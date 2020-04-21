WhatsApp releases stickers to aid communication during lockdown

WhatsApp has launched a new range of stickers designed to help people communicate about aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook-owned messaging service has worked with the World Health Organisation to develop the stickers, which can be posted into chats.

WhatsApp said the aim of the new range – which includes colourful reminders to wash hands, maintain social distancing and check in on loved ones – was to help users more accurately communicate the thoughts and feelings of lockdown.

The stickers are known as the Together at Home pack.

“We’re excited to work with the World Health Organization to launch the ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp’s new Together at Home sticker pack (WhatsApp)

“Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers.

“We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared.

“This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.”

The pack also shows people working from home and messaging friends and family to check in on them.

The sticker pack is now available inside the app, WhatsApp confirmed, with stickers localised in ten languages at launch: English, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.