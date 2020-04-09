Advertising
EE gives unlimited data to NHS staff for six months
The mobile operator is to provide NHS staff with unlimited data until October 9.
EE is to give all NHS staff free unlimited data for six months to support workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The mobile operator, part of the BT Group, said all NHS staff could register online for the offer using a valid NHS email address.
Those already receiving discounts through the NHS discount scheme are also eligible and, once signed up, workers will receive a text message confirming unlimited data has been added to their account until October 9.
Fellow mobile operator Vodafone has also launched a similar scheme for NHS staff.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE said: “As we all continue to navigate these uncertain times, staying connected to loved ones is increasingly important.
“Using our network, we wanted to show a small token of our appreciation for the work the NHS is doing to keep us all safe; hopefully this will help them to keep in touch with friends and family during this difficult time.”
As part of the announcement, actor Kevin Bacon, a regular star of EE TV adverts, will appear in a new advert detailing the new scheme.
Appearing from isolation at his home in the United States, says of the NHS: “We’re clapping for you, we’re rooting for you but most of all, we’re thankful for you.”
