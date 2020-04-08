Facebook launches private app for couples

Facebook has launched a new app for couples to privately message each other.

The app, called Tuned, also allows couples to share music and create a digital scrapbook as well as exchanging messages and voice notes.

Built by the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team at Facebook, the app is free to download and is available on the Apple App Store.

The app is built around a feed shared between a couple, from which they can also connect Spotify accounts to share music, and share custom stickers and reactions as well as notes, cards and other scrapbook-style communications.

Facebook said the app has been designed to offer a private space where couples can be themselves.

For now, the app is only available to users in the United States and Canada.

Facebook has not commented further, although, according to reports in the US, the app can be used without a Facebook profile.

However, users appear to then be subject to Facebook’s privacy policy, meaning some of their data could be collected and used for targeted advertising.

The NPE team, launched last year, is a branch of Facebook which is tasked with developing “new types of experiences for people and to try different ideas by creating small, focused apps in order to see whether people find certain features useful or engaging”.

The company has said it could use what it learns from such apps as a way of informing Facebook strategy in the future.