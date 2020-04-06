Deezer fitness playlists gain voices of motivation from Zara Larsson and others

Music streaming platform Deezer has enlisted the help of musicians including Zara Larsson to encourage people working out to keep moving.

The Swedish singer is one of six artists to record special motivational messages that one might expect to hear from a personal trainer.

They will be played out in a series of exercise playlists on the service.

Each musician voices a playlist, containing a mix of their own tracks and those by others, matching a similar pace and genre.

British musician Yungblud features in one of the playlists (Matt Crossick/PA)

Reggaeton singer J Balvin, Ally Brooke from girl group Fifth Harmony, dance artist Steve Aoki, British singer YungBlud and American heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch have also put together words to encourage people to get through their workouts.

The move is designed to help people stay motivated with their exercise regimes at home as lockdown continues.

“Now that we’re all stuck indoors, staying motivated can be tough,” said Nigel Harding, Deezer’s vice president of global artist marketing.

“But during lockdown, music is a huge part of influencing what we do and how we feel.

“Our ‘Workout With…’ series aims to give you that extra motivation, with your favourite artists becoming part of your exercise regime.”