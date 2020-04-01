Apple buys weather app Dark Sky

Apple has acquired weather app Dark Sky, and is set to shut down the Android version of the popular app later this year.

Dark Sky is known for its precise location weather forecasts, including minute-by-minute predictions.

The app’s co-founder, Adam Grossman, said the deal would allow the service to “reach far more people”.

Dark Sky costs £3.99 to download in the UK on the Apple App Store.

Mr Grossman confirmed that, while there will be no change to the iOS version of the app, the Android version and versions of the app for non-Apple wearable devices will no longer be available to download, and will shut down for existing subscribers on July 1.

Subscribers still active at that time will receive a refund, he said.

“Today we have some important and exciting news to share: Dark Sky has joined Apple,” Mr Grossman wrote in a blog post.

“Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy.

“There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone.”

Apple has not commented on the deal.

Dark Sky also confirmed that its API software, which is used by several other weather apps, would continue to be available until 2021, but it will no longer allow new sign-ups.