Vintage Apple trainers sold for almost £8,000 at auction

A pair of rare Apple-branded trainers from the early 1990s has sold for almost £8,000 at auction.

The vintage footwear was worn exclusively by staff at Apple Computer, featuring its rainbow-coloured logo on the side and tongue.

Hosted by Texas-based Heritage Auctions, the final bid came in at 9,687 dollars (£7,906).

A total of 20 bids were received for the trainers, in US size 9.5.

“These were a golden find for any Apple fan,” said Leon Benrimon, director of modern and contemporary art at Heritage Auctions.

“No-one really knows how many pairs of these corporate gifts survived over the last 30 or so years.”