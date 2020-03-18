EE pay monthly customers can now use Alexa devices to take calls

EE pay monthly customers can now answer calls hands-free through their Amazon Echo smart speaker, it has been announced.

The mobile operator has worked with Amazon to enable EE pay monthly customers to link their phone account with their Alexa devices.

Once linked via the Alexa app on their smartphone, the virtual assistant will announce when someone is calling with users answering “Alexa, answer” to start the call hands-free through their smart speaker.

EE confirmed there would be no extra charge for using the service, and calls would come out of a user’s monthly minutes allowance.

Sharon Meadows, director of partnerships, devices and business development at EE, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer customers exciting new products and experiences, and by working with Amazon we’re enabling them to make and receive mobile calls hands-free on their Alexa devices for the first time.

“We’re creating one converged, smart network to keep our customers seamlessly connected to their friends, family and the things that matter most.”

When an incoming call is received through the new service, EE said both the user’s smartphone and their Alexa device will ring, giving them the choice to answer on either.

Brian Oliver, director of Alexa communications at Amazon, said: “Customers use Alexa every day to help them stay connected with loved ones around the world.

“Today, in collaboration with EE, we are thrilled that customers are now able to make and receive EE calls with Alexa, making it even easier to stay in touch.”