EE launches 5G in 21 more towns and cities

EE has switched on its 5G network in 21 new towns and cities, bringing its number of UK areas with access to the network to 71.

Bath, Birkenhead, Clydebank, Motherwell and Rotherham are among the new locations to have gained 5G from EE.

5G sites have also been switched on in Bransholme, Bury, Chelmsford, Cheshunt, Clevedon, Dartford, Dinnington, Loughborough, Loughton, North Shields, Rochester, Rugeley, Swadlincote, South Shields, Staines and Waltham Cross.

The operator also confirmed the introduction of 5G coverage to several new “high footfall areas”, including Bath’s Royal Crescent, London Bridge and Thornton Heath railway station.

5G is the next generation of mobile data network, offering speeds several times that of current-generation 4G.

The mobile operator – which is owned by BT – began its 5G network rollout in May last year, initially launching coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.

Fellow operators Vodafone, O2 and Three have since begun their own introductions of 5G coverage.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division said: “We have 5G coverage in more places than any other operator, and remain focused on connecting even more towns and cities in 2020 and beyond to keep our customers connected in the busiest places.”