Variable deposit return scheme urged by campaigners
The Scottish Government has been urged by campaigners to choose a deposit return scheme based upon the Nordic variable model.
Polls by Norstat covering Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway found at least 97% of people in those countries agreed their respective schemes are easy to use and understand.
Support for the schemes – with each deposit levied on drinks containers based on their size and material – reached 99% in the Sweden and Norway studies.
When asked if a variable deposit was fairer for shoppers, 87% agreed in Finland with the other results at 81% in Sweden, 78% in Norway and 70% in Denmark.
A deposit return scheme is set to be introduced in Scotland next April.
The polls carried out last month were commissioned by the international coalition Nature 2030.
Spokesman Neil Garrick-Maidment said: “Deposit return schemes done right can dramatically reduce plastic pollution and boost recycling.
“The Scottish Government has a once in a generation opportunity to tackle the waste crisis across the country.
“Scandinavia is showing the way forward. We’d be mad not to follow their example.”
Dr Sian Henley, marine science lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, also welcomed the results.
She said: “The introduction of the Scottish deposit return scheme will be a crucial step in moving the country towards a real circular economy.
“It’s vital we get it right by adopting an all-in approach.
“We can learn a lot from countries that have had schemes in place for a number of years.
“It is clear that the models used across the Nordic nations are popular with shoppers and instrumental in promoting recycling, and can act as world-class examples for Scotland to follow.”
