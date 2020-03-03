WhatsApp launches dark mode

WhatsApp has officially launched its dark mode feature to iPhone and Android users.

The new mode will enable users to turn the colours onscreen inside the app dark, which is better for viewing smartphone screens in low light.

A number of other apps, including Instagram, have previously introduced a similar tool, while both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems have a dark mode option built into them.

WhatsApp users on both operating systems – running the latest Android 10 or iOS 13 software – will now be able to enable dark mode from their phone settings.

WhatsApp dark mode running on an Android smartphone. (WhatsApp)

The messaging platform, which is owned by Facebook, said the new feature had been the most requested among its users.

“Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience,” the company said in a blog post.

“It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room.”

WhatsApp said the update would help readability for users in the app, as well as what it called information hierarchy, which helps users focus their attention on the most important information on screen.

The company confirmed the update would be rolling out to users over the coming days.