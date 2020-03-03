O2 pledges to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025

Mobile network O2 has announced plans to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2025.

The company said it will work with its supply chain partners to reduce emissions across its entire business and network over the next five years.

O2, which is part of Telefonica, said the plans will involve switching third-party landlords that support 02’s network over the renewable energy.

It will also aim to reduce emissions in its supply chain by 30% by the 2025 target.

The firm’s chief executive Mark Evans said: “Today, we’re putting a stake in the ground. We want to go further and faster, setting the bar in our industry to tackle climate change and build the greenest network for our customers.

“Every office, every store, every mast. We will get the changes done to be a net zero business by 2025.

“Mobile can play a pivotal role to make our country more sustainable. From smart metering to smarter working.

“O2 will work with suppliers, partners and customers to ensure that this industry plays its part in delivering a greener country for us all.”

O2 said it would report on its progress against the commitments annually and will have them independently assessed and audited.

Hugh Jones, managing director of business services at The Carbon Trust, which advises businesses on reducing their emissions, said: “We are pleased to have worked with O2 for over a decade and most recently providing advice on the reduction of their supply chain emissions by 30% by 2025.

“This is a crucial step in helping the company achieve its ambitions.”