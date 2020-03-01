Shropshire researcher to present findings in Parliament

Joshua Nicks, from Telford, currently works at the University of Sheffield’s Department of Chemistry.

A poster, which describes his research on hybrid nanomaterials, will be judged against fellow scientists’ research in the only national competition of its kind. The 24-year-old was shortlisted from hundreds of applicants to appear in Parliament.

On presenting his research in Parliament, he said, “I thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase my research into programmable nanomaterials.

“It’s a great chance to talk to people outside of academia about what we do and why we believe these materials can help solve key scientific issues.”

STEM for Britain, which will take place at Portcullis House on March 9, is an opportunity for the UK’s brightest and best early career scientists to share their research with MPs.

Stephen Metcalfe MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, said: “This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.

“These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and STEM for Britain is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”

Josh’s research has been entered into the chemistry, mathematics and physics session of the competition, which will end in a gold, silver and bronze prize-giving ceremony.

Judged by leading academics, the gold medalist receives £2,000, while silver and bronze receive £1,250 and £750 respectively.

The Parliamentary and Scientific Committee runs the event in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Physics, the Royal Society of Biology, The Physiological Society, the Council for the Mathematical Sciences, and the Nutrition Society with financial support from the Clay Mathematics Institute, United Kingdom Research and Innovation, Warwick Manufacturing Group, Society of Chemical Industry, Institute of Biomedical Science, the Heilbronn Institute for Mathematical Research, the Biochemical Society, Biotherapy Services Ltd, IEEE Communications Society and the Comino Foundation.