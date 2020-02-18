Young people inspired to pursue climate change careers due to ‘Greta effect’

Almost a quarter of young people have said they are considering a career in combating climate change in what has been dubbed the “Greta effect”, according to research.

More than half of those aged 15-18 responding to the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) survey said they thought climate change is the biggest problem the world is currently facing, after being inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s “listen to the science” message.

The RSC is now calling on educators to make most of the opportunity to boost the number of pupils towards Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, as part of its newly launched Making The Difference careers campaign.

Sarah Robertson, director of education and professional practice at RSC, said: “It’s incredibly encouraging to see so many young people keen to consider a career which can help tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems and that it was Greta Thunberg, a young person herself, who has inspired this interest.

“We all must capitalise on young people’s interests in addressing the climate crisis and demonstrate how they themselves can make the difference through informed career choices.

“We’re all aware of the ambition to increase the number of people studying Stem subjects at university, college and through apprenticeships.”

The survey of more than 1,000 15-18 year-olds also revealed 26% of young people believe scientists have the biggest role to play in addressing climate change.

Results showed 78% of those surveyed believe chemistry plays an important role in tackling declining natural resources.

The survey comes after 17-year-old Greta urged members of Congress in the US last year to “listen to the scientists” about warnings over global warming.

She told the politicians: “I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists.

“I want you to unite behind the science and I want you to take real action.”

As part of its campaign, RSC is now developing materials for parents and schools to help them better support young people when making their career decisions.

Ms Robertson said: “In launching Making The Difference, we are aiming to inspire the next generation of scientists by showing them the true scale of what they could achieve – and in the process demonstrating that the job goes far beyond the image of simply standing in a lab, but in changing the world for the better.”