Snapchat announces new ‘Here For You’ tool to mark Safer Internet Day

Snapchat is to offer users in-app resources designed to help with mental health or emotional issues when they search for certain topics.

To coincide with Safer Internet Day, the social media platform has announced the tool, called Here For You, will appear in search results when a user searches for terms linked to anxiety, depression, stress, suicidal thoughts, grief and bullying.

The resources will offer guidance on who to speak to about such issues, as well as how they can help friends who may be dealing with them.

Snapchat confirmed the new tool would be rolled out in the coming months.

The Here For You tool in the Snapchat app (Snapchat/PA)

A spokeswoman for parent company Snap said: “At Snapchat, we have put a great deal of thought into how to empower young people to engage creatively, safely and positively with their close friends when online.

“Our app was built with privacy at its core – starting with ephemerality – and designed to combat the online popularity contests fuelled by other platforms.

“We develop all new products and features using a privacy and safety-by-design approach, we treat users’ data with more care than most other tech companies, and we have been proactive in protecting our platform from fake news and misinformation.

Advertising

“The tools we are announcing today are another step to help our community care for themselves, their close friends and loved ones – and is an initiative we look forward to bringing to the platform in the coming months.”

Alongside the Here For You resources, the app also confirmed that a new Snap Original – mobile-centric short TV shows designed to be watched in short bursts within the app – focused on mental health would be released this weekend.

Called Mind Yourself, the show will follow a number of different young people suffering or recovering from a mental health issue.