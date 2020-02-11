Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung has shown off its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s first folding device with a flexible glass screen.

Here is a closer look at the new device.

– Screen and hinge

The flexible screen at the centre of the Flip is a 6.7-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display.

When folded shut, the outer case also features a 1.1-inch screen which will preview notifications and other information.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone (Samsung)

The hinge that holds the flexible screen together can also be opened to multiple angles – meaning the device can be sat upright like a miniature laptop.

In this position, a feature known as Flex Mode is activated, which splits the display into two four-inch screens to view content on the top half of the display, and control from the bottom.

– Camera

On the outer case, the Flip has a dual rear camera system comprising two 12-megapixel lenses.

Users can also take selfies with this camera when the Flip is closed, even using the small cover screen as a viewfinder for the photo.

Unfolded, the Flip also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera built into the flexible screen.

– Other specs

The Flip houses a 3,300mAh battery, and supports wireless charging capabilities.

It also features fingerprint and facial recognition sensors.

– Price and availability

The Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale in the UK on February 14, costing £1,300.