Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung’s latest foldable will launch in the UK on February 14.
Samsung has shown off its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s first folding device with a flexible glass screen.
Here is a closer look at the new device.
– Screen and hinge
The flexible screen at the centre of the Flip is a 6.7-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display.
When folded shut, the outer case also features a 1.1-inch screen which will preview notifications and other information.
The hinge that holds the flexible screen together can also be opened to multiple angles – meaning the device can be sat upright like a miniature laptop.
In this position, a feature known as Flex Mode is activated, which splits the display into two four-inch screens to view content on the top half of the display, and control from the bottom.
– Camera
On the outer case, the Flip has a dual rear camera system comprising two 12-megapixel lenses.
Users can also take selfies with this camera when the Flip is closed, even using the small cover screen as a viewfinder for the photo.
Unfolded, the Flip also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera built into the flexible screen.
– Other specs
The Flip houses a 3,300mAh battery, and supports wireless charging capabilities.
It also features fingerprint and facial recognition sensors.
– Price and availability
The Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale in the UK on February 14, costing £1,300.
