Instagram starts showing users the accounts they interact with least

Instagram has started telling users the accounts they interact with the least and those they see the most in their feed as part of new organisation tools.

The Facebook-owned platform said the update would help Instagram users better see and manage who they follow on the site and keep what they see on the app relevant and interesting.

Under the Following section of their Instagram profile, users will now see new categories such as Most Shown in Feed and Least Interacted With, listing the accounts linked to each.

App users will then be able to edit their following list from there, Instagram said, muting or unfollowing accounts as they see fit.

Instagram’s new account management tools show users which accounts they interact with the least (Instagram)

The social media platform has more than one billion monthly active users.

Instagram said the app wanted to better acknowledge how people’s interests and relationships evolve and change over time, which is why it was introducing the new management features as a way of ensuring a user’s profile was the best representation of their current interests.

The site said it wanted to ensure those using the app saw what it called a “feel-good feed”.

Instagram and wider social media have been at the centre of a debate about their impact on the mental health of those who use the platforms, particularly young people.

The Facebook-owned site has introduced a number of new tools over the last year, including features to give users more control over the content they see and the accounts which appear in their feed, such as the Restrict tool, which allows users to “quietly protect” themselves from online bullying by hiding comments from view and blocking bullying accounts from seeing when a user is online.