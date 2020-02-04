Menu

Advertising

US antitrust chief leaving Google probe because of lobbying

Science & technology | Published:

Makan Delrahim lobbied on Google’s behalf in 2007 when it faced antitrust scrutiny over its acquisition of digital advertising competitor DoubleClick.

The Google Chrome browser on a smartphone

The US Justice Department official leading the investigation of big tech companies’ market dominance is stepping aside from the department’s Google probe because of his previous lobbying work for the firm.

Assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim is recusing himself from the investigation into Google, a person familiar with the matter said.

Makan Delrahim
Makan Delrahim (Cliff Owen/AP)

Mr Delrahim lobbied on Google’s behalf in 2007 when the internet company, based in Mountain View, California, faced antitrust scrutiny over its acquisition of DoubleClick, a competitor in digital advertising.

Science & technology

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News