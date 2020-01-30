Snapchat launches Bitmoji TV cartoons featuring user avatars

Snapchat users are now able to star in their own animated TV shows alongside their friends, after the social platform announced a new feature called Bitmoji TV.

Snapchat will build short cartoons featuring the Bitmoji of users and their friends, which will appear in the app weekly.

Bitmoji are the animated avatars Snapchat users create to represent themselves on the platform.

The new feature is the social media platform’s latest attempt to diversify its offering and stand out in the crowded social media market.

PSA ? Mix and Match is a new way to dress your Bitmoji that lets you truly express your personal style! Combine tops, bottoms, shoes, and outerwear like never before! Tap the hanger icon on the Bitmoji app or go to your Profile on Snapchat to start mixing your own outfits! pic.twitter.com/peEVEhoimx — Bitmoji (@Bitmoji) December 11, 2019

Each season will be comprised of 10 episodes averaging around three minutes in length.

Snapchat said the first series of content will include the voices of special guest stars such as Saved By The Bell actor and TV presenter Mario Lopez and Glee star Jane Lynch.

Bitmoji TV will launch on Saturday February 1, Snapchat confirmed.

The social media giant describes the feature as a new form of personalised entertainment.

The photo and video sharing app has previously launched Snap Originals, a range of mobile-centric short TV shows designed to be watch in short bursts.