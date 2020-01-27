Motorola says ‘bumps and lumps’ on new foldable Razr screen are normal

Motorola has said that “bumps and lumps” on the foldable screen of its Razr smartphone are “normal”, in a new video detailing how to care for the device.

The foldable phone can now be pre-ordered in the UK. It was priced at 1,500 dollars (£1,130) ahead of going on sale in the US.

The phone is a modernised version of Motorola’s folding mobile which was popular in the early 2000s.

In a video posted to the official Motorola US YouTube channel focused on caring for the new device, the company says that the “screen is made to bend; bumps and lumps are normal”.

Motorola’s advice for the screen on its new Razr phone (Motorola)

However, the video does not suggest how common such issues will occur.

The 42-second video also warns people not to use a screen protector on the device as it already features a protective coating.

Motorola has not commented further.

Last year, Samsung was forced to delay the launch of its first foldable screen device – the Galaxy Fold – following reports from early testers of issues with the screen. An updated version of the device was released in September.

The reinvented Razr has a 6.2in screen which folds in half to shut in the same way as older clamshell handsets.

When closed, it also has a 2.7in Quick View Display on which users can view and respond to notifications.