TalkTalk users in Liverpool and Manchester hit by broadband outage

TalkTalk customers in parts of the North West were left without broadband on Thursday morning after a fault with the company’s service.

The internet provider confirmed some customers in the Liverpool and Manchester areas had been unable to access websites.

TalkTalk says it has now fixed the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, the firm said it was investigating a problem with its broadband services, but has not yet specified what caused the incident.

“We’re aware that some customers in the North West of England around the Liverpool and Manchester area are experiencing browsing issues and may not be able to access websites, we’d like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure you that we’re working to restore service as a priority,” a statement on the company’s website said.

That message has since disappeared, replaced by one which states there are no reported issues with the internet provider’s broadband.

Responding to customers on Twitter, TalkTalk apologised but said the issue “has now been resolved”.