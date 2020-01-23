Love, like, laugh: Twitter adds emoji reactions to DMs

Twitter is bringing colour to private conversations with the addition of reaction emojis.

Users can choose from seven emotions, which are very similar to Facebook’s feature on Messenger.

They range from emojis depicting laughter, shock and sadness to a heart, a flame, a thumbs up and a thumbs down.

Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages! To add a reaction, click the ❤️➕ icon that appears when you hover over the message on web or double tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up. For more about DM reactions: https://t.co/sdMumGDBYl https://t.co/QxMVmGt8eY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 22, 2020

The feature can be applied by hovering over any message received and selecting a heart plus icon that appears.

People can also choose to undo the reaction at any time.

Reaction emojis work across desktop, iOS and Android.