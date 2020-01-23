Menu

Love, like, laugh: Twitter adds emoji reactions to DMs

Science & technology

The social network now offers users an alternative way to react to private messages on the platform.

Twitter is bringing colour to private conversations with the addition of reaction emojis.

Users can choose from seven emotions, which are very similar to Facebook’s feature on Messenger.

They range from emojis depicting laughter, shock and sadness to a heart, a flame, a thumbs up and a thumbs down.

The feature can be applied by hovering over any message received and selecting a heart plus icon that appears.

People can also choose to undo the reaction at any time.

Reaction emojis work across desktop, iOS and Android.

