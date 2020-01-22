Motorola Razr pre-orders open in UK

Motorola’s revamped version of the Razr phone can now be pre-ordered in the UK, the company has confirmed.

The device is an updated version of the clamshell-design Razr phone first released in the early 2000s and now includes a folding screen.

It was first unveiled in November and had been due to go on sale at the end of December before being delayed, but Motorola has confirmed it can now be pre-ordered exclusively through network operator EE.

However, a full release date or arrival date for those who do pre-order has not yet been confirmed.

One phone. Two screens. Endless possibilities. Pre-order the razr today https://t.co/9xLNRTLyWq pic.twitter.com/4l2AJV5puQ — Motorola UK (@motorolaUK) January 22, 2020

The phone will be available on a number of 4G plans, according to Motorola and EE, including 60GB of data on a £99-a-month, 24-month plan and a £50 upfront fee.

The reinvented Razr has a 6.2in screen which folds in half to shut in the same way as older clamshell handsets.

When closed, it also has a 2.7in Quick View Display on which users can view and respond to notifications.

Critics have been split on the device, with many praising its nostalgic value but suggesting it fails to match other premium smartphones in specifications and performance.

At the time of its unveiling, mobiles expert Ru Bhikha, from uSwitch.com, said its return would create a “massive buzz”, but that “without the specifications of its high-end rivals… it could be accused of being all style and no substance”.

Foldable smartphones are expected to become increasingly prominent in 2020, with Samsung widely reported to be planning to unveil at least one new foldable screen device during the year.

A number of other concept foldable devices – including a flexible screen laptop made by Lenovo – were on show at technology trade event CES earlier this month.