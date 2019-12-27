New Messenger users can no longer sign up without a Facebook account

Signing up to Facebook’s Messenger app is no longer possible without having an account on the main Facebook platform.

In 2015, the social network started permitting people to use the messaging platform simply using their mobile phone number.

The move four years ago was an apparent attempt to attract individuals onto the Messenger app that had no interest in being on the social network’s main platform.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The tech giant has now changed the requirements for new users of Messenger, making it mandatory for anyone wishing to use the service to have a Facebook account first.

Writing on Facebook Help Centre, the company now says: “You’ll need to create a Facebook account to use Messenger.”

According to a spokesman for the firm, those already using Messenger without a Facebook account will not be affected.

“If you’re new to Messenger, you’ll notice that you need a Facebook account to chat with friends and close connections,” he said.

“We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process.

“If you already use Messenger without a Facebook account, no need to do anything.”