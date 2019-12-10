Gavin And Stacey return and Love Island among most tweeted about topics of 2019

James Corden’s announcement of the return of Gavin And Stacey for a Christmas special has been named among the most retweeted Tweets of the year in the UK.

Twitter has revealed the BBC comedy’s return as confirmed on the site by Corden has been retweeted more than 79,000 times.

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!) We got this ? pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019

It is joined on the list by the World Record Egg account’s attempts to break the record for most retweets and grime artist Dave bringing a fan on-stage to sing with him at Glastonbury.

The social network’s Year in Review also discussed the most popular hashtags, which were dominated by television, politics and football.

ITV show Love Island (#LoveIsland) was the top hashtag, followed by #Brexit, #mufc – in reference to Manchester United – and #GameOfThrones.

Love Island and fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones – which concluded this year – were also named the top TV shows of the year on the site.

The most popular hashtag list also included #lfc (Liverpool Football Club), #peoplesvote, #bbcqt (Question Time), #stopbrexit, #nhs and #Eurovision.

The ICC Cricket World Cup – won by hosts England – was the biggest event of the year on Twitter in the UK – ahead of the Rugby World Cup, the Women’s World Cup, Wimbledon and The Ashes.

While most talked about sporting teams all came from football – Manchester United and Liverpool topped the list, ahead of Manchester City Arsenal and Spurs.

Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Barcelona and Chelsea completed the top 10.